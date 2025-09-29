Zelensky marks Babyn Yar massacre anniversary, warns world against silence

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Presidential Office

On the 84th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to the victims of the Nazi mass shootings.

Zelensky shared the statement on X on Monday, September 29.

Zelensky’s statement on the Babyn Yar tragedy

"Even during the war, we never forget the tragedy of Babyn Yar, the tragedy of the Holocaust. This tragedy was so immense because the world was too slow and silently watched as the fascists carried out their aggression," the president said.

Volodymyr Zelensky near the menorah in Babyn Yar. Photo: Presidential Office

He stressed that the Babyn Yar massacre serves as an example of why the world today cannot remain silent or stand aside while watching Russia’s aggression.

"Today, on the 84th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, I honored the memory of those who perished in the mass Nazi executions. At Babyn Yar, the Nazis killed about one hundred thousand people during the occupation. They destroyed almost the entire Jewish community of Kyiv, as well as representatives of other nationalities," Zelensky reminded.

Volodymyr Zelensky carries a candle. Photo: Presidential Office

