Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky honors victims of Babyn Yar massacre — video

Zelensky honors victims of Babyn Yar massacre — video

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 19:47
Zelensky marks Babyn Yar massacre anniversary, warns world against silence
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Presidential Office

On the 84th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to the victims of the Nazi mass shootings.

Zelensky shared the statement on X on Monday, September 29.

Advertisement

Zelensky’s statement on the Babyn Yar tragedy

"Even during the war, we never forget the tragedy of Babyn Yar, the tragedy of the Holocaust. This tragedy was so immense because the world was too slow and silently watched as the fascists carried out their aggression," the president said.

menorah
Volodymyr Zelensky near the menorah in Babyn Yar. Photo: Presidential Office

He stressed that the Babyn Yar massacre serves as an example of why the world today cannot remain silent or stand aside while watching Russia’s aggression.

"Today, on the 84th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, I honored the memory of those who perished in the mass Nazi executions. At Babyn Yar, the Nazis killed about one hundred thousand people during the occupation. They destroyed almost the entire Jewish community of Kyiv, as well as representatives of other nationalities," Zelensky reminded.

Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky carries a candle. Photo: Presidential Office

Read also: 

Zelensky names the weapon Putin really fears

Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

Volodymyr Zelensky Office of the President victims memory
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information