Main News of the day Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

Publication time 26 September 2025 17:26
Hungarian reconnaissance drones suspected in Ukraine airspace breach
Military meeting. Photo: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. According to him, Hungarian drones were probably conducting reconnaissance in the border areas regarding industrial potential.

Zelensky announced this on X on Friday, September 26.

Advertisement

Incidents with drones on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed the President about the recorded cases of drones in the airspace of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, these could be Hungarian reconnaissance drones. They were probably collecting information about industrial facilities in the border areas.

"The Commander-in-Chief also reported on recent drone incidents along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Ukrainian forces recorded violations of our airspace by reconnaissance drones, which are likely Hungarian. Preliminary assessments suggest they may have been conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine’s border areas," the president wrote.

Thus, Zelensky emphasized the need for prompt verification of all facts. He added that he had instructed the military to investigate the available data and report on each such case.

Read more:

In Denmark, airport closed for third day in a row due to drones

Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

