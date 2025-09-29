Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
News of the day Zelensky names the weapon Putin really fears

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 18:54
Zelensky reveals the weapon Putin fears most — and why it matters
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Presidential Office

The weapon that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin truly fears is unity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that despite Moscow’s attempts, Russia has failed to divide most European countries.

The statement was made at the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, September 29.

Ukraine and Europe must stand together — Zelensky

"The number one weapon any aggressor truly fears – in this case, Russia and Putin – is unity. That is our strongest weapon. That is why we are strong, and that’s why Ukraine has such support," Zelensky stated.

The president added that the second priority for Ukraine and the EU is coordination.

"That night, according to our data, 92 drones flew toward Poland, in that direction – I cannot say those drones were all intended to enter Polish territory, but they were headed that way. Our Air Force shot down everything they could, and that is a fact. And you know that 19 made it into Polish airspace. Had we acted in a more coordinated way, I believe we would have achieved an even greater result," he explained.

Zelensky also highlighted the importance of the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase U.S. air defense systems and missiles.

"Third is about the future and our cooperation. There is the SAFE instrument that Poland will be using. We are ready to cooperate – even to use this instrument for air defense purposes. Today, Ukraine has interceptor drones, which are a technological breakthrough. Interceptor drones are the answer for defending the skies and countering any aerial targets – meaning other drones. We need additional funding for this," he added.

Read also: 

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones — Pistorius

Ukrainian forces hit key Russian military factory — General Staff

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin weapons Europe war in Ukraine
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
