Pistorius outlines condition for Germany to shoot down Russian drones

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: REUTERS

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained when his country would intercept Russian drones, saying it would only happen if they posed a real threat.

Pistorius made the comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum on September 29.

Advertisement

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones

According to Pistorius, Germany would take action against Russian drones only if they endangered the country. He stressed that the decision depends entirely on the circumstances.

"It depends on the specific situation. It depends on whether it poses a real threat to our security. If there is a threat, of course we will shoot them down, but everything depends on the situation," the defense minister explained.

Read also:

Kellogg — US approves Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

Moldova elections — Sandu’s party secures a single-party majority