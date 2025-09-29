Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day When Germany would shoot down Russian drones — Pistorius

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones — Pistorius

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 16:40
Pistorius outlines condition for Germany to shoot down Russian drones
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: REUTERS

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained when his country would intercept Russian drones, saying it would only happen if they posed a real threat.

Pistorius made the comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum on September 29.

Advertisement

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones

According to Pistorius, Germany would take action against Russian drones only if they endangered the country. He stressed that the decision depends entirely on the circumstances.

"It depends on the specific situation. It depends on whether it poses a real threat to our security. If there is a threat, of course we will shoot them down, but everything depends on the situation," the defense minister explained.

Read also: 

Kellogg — US approves Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

Moldova elections — Sandu’s party secures a single-party majority

Germany drones Boris Pistorius war russia threat
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information