Moldova elections — Sandu’s party secures a single-party majority

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 09:17
Results of Moldova's elections – Sandu's party to secure majority
Maia Sandu. Photo: APA

On Sunday, September 28, parliamentary elections were held in Moldova. With nearly all ballots counted, preliminary results show that the ruling party is set to secure a majority.

This was reported by Moldova’s Central Election Commission and the Alegeri portal.

Sandu’s party gains majority

As of 02:15 a.m., more than 97% of votes had been counted — results from 2,217 of the country’s 2,274 polling stations.

Preliminary results at this stage show:

Other parties secured significantly fewer votes, as shown in the chart below.

Moldova election results: Sandu's party wins majority - photo 1
Preliminary election results in Moldova. Photo: screenshot from the website

In Moldova, the parliament has 101 seats. According to Alegeri:

  • PAS wins 53 seats (a clear majority);
  • the Patriotic Bloc gets 27 seats.  
Moldova election results - Sandu's party to win majority - photo 2
Preliminary seat count for parties in Moldova. Photo: screenshot from the website

In Moldova, holding at least 51 seats constitutes a simple majority. If a party secures 67 seats, it achieves a constitutional majority, allowing it to amend the Constitution and pass major legislation.

PAS’s majority means the party won’t need coalition partners, and its votes will be sufficient to form its own government.

Moldova election voting Maia Sandu
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
