Kellogg — Russia faces heavy losses as Ukrainian drone warfare shifts conflict

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Photo: Cinefoto.pl

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine under President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has his own "red lines," beyond which he would agree to peace. In addition, Kellogg emphasized the paradigm shift in modern warfare that has occurred due to the successful use of drones by Ukrainian forces.

Kellogg made these remarks at the security forum in Warsaw, The Guardian reports.

Advertisement

What could force Putin to negotiate

Commenting on Putin’s "red lines" for ending the war, Kellogg noted that their observance depends on the Russian dictator’s willingness to endure significant losses on the battlefield.

Kellogg highlighted the state of Russian military forces, which suffered serious losses in the first year of the war. Russia has been forced to use outdated tanks, removed from storage and even from museums, to send to the front lines.

"If you look at his military forces, they are completely destroyed. When you look at his units on the front lines, they were destroyed in the first year of that war. He's taking tanks out of museums to take them to the front lines," Kellogg said.

He emphasized that such losses are a result of Ukraine’s successful alteration of the nature of the war. The use of drones has fundamentally changed the course of combat operations.

"The drone war, largely based on Ukrainian experience with some Iranian elements, has changed the nature of combat to an unprecedented level. We were at their factories and operational centers. They have altered the dynamics, increasing both the level of damage and the costs," said Trump’s special envoy.

Read more:

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones — Pistorius

Kellogg — US approves Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

Ukraine to get first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden — Havryliuk