Havryliuk declared Sweden will supply Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk stated that Kyiv expects additional deliveries of F-16 aircraft and French Mirage jets. In addition, Ukraine is set to receive Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

This was reported by BBC.

What is known about the aircraft deliveries to Ukraine

Journalists asked Havryliuk whether, when he said "expected," he was referring to all the aircraft or just some of them.

"Practically, you named the list correctly, but I won’t provide details on when, what, or which," replied the Deputy Defense Minister.

When asked about the timing and quantity, he did not provide specifics.

"Let’s wait until you see them flying over Ukraine; that’s when you’ll understand," Havryliuk concluded.

