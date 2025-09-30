Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine to get first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden — Havryliuk

Ukraine to get first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden — Havryliuk

Publication time 30 September 2025 08:45
Havryliuk declared Sweden will supply Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk stated that Kyiv expects additional deliveries of F-16 aircraft and French Mirage jets. In addition, Ukraine is set to receive Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

This was reported by BBC.

What is known about the aircraft deliveries to Ukraine

Journalists asked Havryliuk whether, when he said "expected," he was referring to all the aircraft or just some of them.

"Practically, you named the list correctly, but I won’t provide details on when, what, or which," replied the Deputy Defense Minister.

When asked about the timing and quantity, he did not provide specifics.

"Let’s wait until you see them flying over Ukraine; that’s when you’ll understand," Havryliuk concluded.

Read more:

Kyiv region after Russian strike — photos

Ukraine hits Afipsky oil refinery supplying fuel to Russian army

Kellogg — US approves Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

 

