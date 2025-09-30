Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres

Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 September 2025 21:35
Zelensky and UN chief Guterres discuss abducted Ukrainian children
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's X

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, where the two discussed key international and security issues.

The Ukrainian leader reported this on X on Tuesday, September 30.

Talks with the UN Secretary-General

One of the main topics was the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Zelensky said Ukraine is preparing a draft resolution for the UN General Assembly and hopes for broad international support. The resolution is expected to be presented this year, with talks already underway to secure backing from member states.

They also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian occupation. According to Zelensky, the facility has been without electricity for seven days after its power lines were damaged by shelling. He stressed the importance of raising international awareness about the potential consequences of this crisis.

The conversation also touched on Gaza and U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiative. Zelensky called it a "strong initiative" and confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to contribute to implementing peace proposals.

Volodymyr Zelensky children UN Antonio Guterres president
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
