Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky holds online talks with US corporate leaders

Zelensky holds online talks with US corporate leaders

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 September 2025 16:42
US business leaders meet Zelensky to discuss investment in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an important online conversation with leaders of leading American companies and corporate presidents to discuss the development of investment in Ukraine and support for the country's economy. According to Zelensky, they discussed opportunities to increase investment and partnership with Ukrainian companies.

The Ukrainian leader reported this on X, on September 25.

Advertisement

Ukrainian technologies attract American investment

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is continuing its reforms and moving toward EU membership. The country is also actively developing its own drone production and supporting more than 300 technology companies. Dozens of large international corporations have expressed interest in becoming partners with Ukrainian businesses.

Ukrainian president noted the recent launch of an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction, with initial contributions totaling USD 150 million. He thanked the companies investing, supplying equipment and technology, and strengthening Ukraine.

The president specifically acknowledged the United States' support, emphasizing that only force will bring the Russian leader to the negotiating table.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that international investment and business partnerships are essential for the country's economic recovery and future stability.

Read more:

Armed Forces of Ukraine to help EU build "drone wall"

Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners

Ukrainian drone manufacturer announces huge UK investment

Volodymyr Zelensky USA investments Ukraine president
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information