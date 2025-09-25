US business leaders meet Zelensky to discuss investment in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an important online conversation with leaders of leading American companies and corporate presidents to discuss the development of investment in Ukraine and support for the country's economy. According to Zelensky, they discussed opportunities to increase investment and partnership with Ukrainian companies.

The Ukrainian leader reported this on X, on September 25.

Advertisement

Ukrainian technologies attract American investment

I had an important conversation with the presidents and CEOs of leading American companies. We discussed the potential for greater investment in Ukraine and support for our economy.



We continue reforms, move forward on the path to EU membership, and develop strong co-production… pic.twitter.com/23dowwtadI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 25, 2025

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is continuing its reforms and moving toward EU membership. The country is also actively developing its own drone production and supporting more than 300 technology companies. Dozens of large international corporations have expressed interest in becoming partners with Ukrainian businesses.

Ukrainian president noted the recent launch of an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction, with initial contributions totaling USD 150 million. He thanked the companies investing, supplying equipment and technology, and strengthening Ukraine.

The president specifically acknowledged the United States' support, emphasizing that only force will bring the Russian leader to the negotiating table.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that international investment and business partnerships are essential for the country's economic recovery and future stability.

Read more:

Armed Forces of Ukraine to help EU build "drone wall"

Ukraine to share combat-proven weapons with global partners

Ukrainian drone manufacturer announces huge UK investment