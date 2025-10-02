Zelensky in Denmark: Drone Wall initiative and €360M military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting and negotiations in Denmark. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared the results of his work at the European Political Community summit in Denmark. He began his visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, where recent violations of the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway, and Estonia became a central topic.

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Key topics and initiatives discussed with Denmark

Today, we are working in Denmark at the European Political Community Summit. I began our work by meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen @Statsmin.



The recent incursions into the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway, and Estonia were a key focus. Russia… pic.twitter.com/T2Zbc4doxt — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 2, 2025

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine has long advocated for a joint integrated air defense system and emphasized the role of Ukrainian technology and expertise.

"The expertise of Ukrainian professionals and Ukrainian technologies must become an important part of the EU’s Drone Wall initiative. Right now, a strong group of Ukrainian servicemembers is in Denmark, helping Danish colleagues," Zelensky said.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of the PURL initiative and further steps in cooperation. Zelensky praised Denmark’s €90 million contribution to the program.

Additionally, the president expressed gratitude for a new military aid package worth more than €360 million, aimed at supporting Ukrainian production under the Danish model.

