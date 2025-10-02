Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky in Denmark discusses Drone Wall and military aid

Zelensky in Denmark discusses Drone Wall and military aid

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 October 2025 12:16
Zelensky in Denmark: Drone Wall initiative and €360M military aid
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting and negotiations in Denmark. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shared the results of his work at the European Political Community summit in Denmark. He began his visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, where recent violations of the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway, and Estonia became a central topic.

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Key topics and initiatives discussed with Denmark

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine has long advocated for a joint integrated air defense system and emphasized the role of Ukrainian technology and expertise.

"The expertise of Ukrainian professionals and Ukrainian technologies must become an important part of the EU’s Drone Wall initiative. Right now, a strong group of Ukrainian servicemembers is in Denmark, helping Danish colleagues," Zelensky said.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of the PURL initiative and further steps in cooperation. Zelensky praised Denmark’s €90 million contribution to the program.

Additionally, the president expressed gratitude for a new military aid package worth more than €360 million, aimed at supporting Ukrainian production under the Danish model.

Read also: 

Ukrainian defense delegation visits US to discuss drone deal

Zelensky meets Britain’s Princess Royal in Kyiv — video

Volodymyr Zelensky Denmark military aid air defense drones
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
