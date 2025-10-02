Ukraine discusses Drone Deal in Washington: details of new US talks

Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Government press service

A Ukrainian Ministry of Defense delegation traveled to the US on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s instructions to discuss technical details of the upcoming Drone Deal. The talks focused on proposed models, their effectiveness, and terms of use.

The story was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

What was discussed during the visit

"The main goal of the Ukrainian representatives’ visit was to discuss with US teams the purchase of drones made in Ukraine and their effective use," the ministry said.

In the US, the defense delegation met with representatives of all branches of the American military to review potential needs for Ukrainian-made drones.

"Technical talks served as a preparatory step for signing the Drone Deal previously announced by President Zelenskyy. The agreement covers the purchase of Ukrainian drones under a five-year contract, with the possibility of joint production of some Ukrainian models," the ministry added.

The sides also discussed US arms deliveries to Ukraine under the PURL mechanism. Key points included planning shipments for 2026 and the possibility of increasing supply volumes.

Background

The PURL program (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a joint US-NATO initiative designed to speed up weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Kyiv submits a list of top defense needs, and partner countries fund purchases of US-made weapons through a NATO-managed account.

The Drone Deal project aims to launch drone production inside Ukraine. If implemented on schedule, factories are expected to be fully operational by mid-2026.

