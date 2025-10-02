Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day US imposes new sanctions on Iran over nuclear weapons program

US imposes new sanctions on Iran over nuclear weapons program

Publication time 2 October 2025 10:15
US sanctions Iran over nuclear program: 44 people and entities targeted
Military equipment exhibition in Iran in the middle of the street. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Washington has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Iran for alleged violations of its nuclear commitments and attempts to bypass international restrictions. The measures apply to both individuals and networks tied to Tehran’s military programs.

The story was reported by the White House press service.

US sanctions against Iran

US authorities identified 44 individuals and entities allegedly linked to Iran’s nuclear program and arms procurement networks. Among them are groups that, according to Washington, support Iran’s ballistic missile development and military aviation.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on five individuals and one company connected to the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). According to the US, SPND is considered the direct successor of Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program.

Several sanctioned actors reportedly attempted to acquire dual-use technologies and technical expertise that could be applied to developing nuclear warheads.
Separately, the US reminded about the reimposition of certain sanctions on September 27, linking the new measures to UN Security Council resolutions — including Resolutions 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929.

Officials stressed that these sanctions serve as a warning to anyone trying to circumvent restrictions and supply Iran with components that could be used in its military or nuclear programs.

