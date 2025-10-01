Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Fuel left for 10 days — critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Fuel left for 10 days — critical situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 October 2025 18:37
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces critical crisis: fuel left for 10 days
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar is now running solely on backup generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed a direct threat to nuclear safety.

The report was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram on Wednesday, October 1.

Advertisement

Critical state at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating without main power for ten days, relying only on diesel backup generators.

"The IAEA has officially confirmed the danger of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the ministry said.

Fuel reserves for the generators are expected to last just ten more days. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that the situation is critical.

"This situation is unstable from the point of view of nuclear safety," he said.

Grossi also warned of potential consequences if backup systems fail: "There may be a risk of nuclear fuel meltdown."

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working together to brief international organizations on Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Read also: 

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

Ukraine and the US may create joint projects at Zaporizhzhia NPP

ZNPP IAEA Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information