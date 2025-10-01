Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces critical crisis: fuel left for 10 days

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar is now running solely on backup generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed a direct threat to nuclear safety.

The report was shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram on Wednesday, October 1.

Advertisement

Critical state at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating without main power for ten days, relying only on diesel backup generators.

"The IAEA has officially confirmed the danger of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the ministry said.

Fuel reserves for the generators are expected to last just ten more days. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stressed that the situation is critical.

"This situation is unstable from the point of view of nuclear safety," he said.

Grossi also warned of potential consequences if backup systems fail: "There may be a risk of nuclear fuel meltdown."

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working together to brief international organizations on Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Read also:

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

Ukraine and the US may create joint projects at Zaporizhzhia NPP