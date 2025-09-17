Smoke and explosions near Zaporizhzhia NPP — IAEA report

Power lines at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Photo: UNIAN

An incident has again been recorded at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, creating serious risks for nuclear safety. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported that agency observers on-site at the plant heard the sounds of shelling in close proximity to the facility and saw thick black smoke rising from three different areas near the station.

The information was released by the IAEA press service.

Advertisement

Shells land a few hundred meters from fuel storage at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Representatives of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported that several artillery shells landed outside the plant’s territory, approximately 400 meters from the diesel fuel storage area, known as the fuel park. The incident caused dry grass to catch fire, but the blaze was quickly contained.

"This information was in line with the team’s own observations of sporadic shelling being heard for about two hours from 1:26pm local time, including three rounds close to the site at around 2:30pm. Gunfire was also heard. Smoke from locations outside the site was later observed by the team from the ZNPP’s main administrative building. The team was not yet able to visit the area of the reported shelling but will request it tomorrow morning provided the security situation allows it," the IAEA said.

No casualties or damage to the plant’s infrastructure have been reported so far. However, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that such incidents once again demonstrate that nuclear infrastructure remains under real threat.

"What was once virtually unimaginable – shelling or other military activity taking place close to major nuclear facilities – has become a regular occurrence during this horrific war. I’ve repeatedly called for maximum military restraint near nuclear power plants and I do so again today. This must stop before it is too late", Director General Grossi said.

Military activity increasing near other nuclear power plants in Ukraine

Additionally, speaking at the IAEA General Conference, Rafael Mariano Grossi noted that agency teams working at the Chernobyl, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants have recently reported a significant rise in military activity in their regions.

Read more:

Zaporizhzhia NPP violates almost all nuclear safety pillars

EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

Zelensky says Putin gained much from Alaska meeting with Trump