Main News of the day Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 September 2025 08:55
Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative at the end of 2025
Steven Witkoff. Photo: Reuters

Trump’s Special Middle East Representative, Steven Witkoff, is set to resign at the end of the year, and in the event of a Gaza agreement, he will leave his post "with dignity."

This was reported by The Times of Israel.

What is known about Witkoff’s departure

The publication notes that Witkoff, who has served as Trump’s representative in ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of his presidency, functioned as a special government official. Accordingly, his term lasts approximately 130 days, although it can be extended depending on the expected duration of his service.

Despite this, according to a U.S. official, Witkoff is preparing to leave his post by the end of the year, especially given that a breakthrough in the Gaza conflict appears imminent after Trump announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the latest U.S. proposal and mediators are awaiting a response from Hamas.

The official also added that "people in [Witkoff’s] office are already looking for the next thing," and in the event that a Gaza agreement is reached, the envoy "bow out gracefully."

Read more:

Hamas leaders targeted in Israeli attack on Doha

Europe’s undersea infrastructure at risk from Russian espionage

When Germany would shoot down Russian drones — Pistorius

USA war Gaza Strip Donald Trump HAMAS Steve Witkoff
Author
Eduard Tkach
