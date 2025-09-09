Israel targets Hamas leaders in Doha strike — media

Israeli military. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

On Tuesday, September 9, Israel struck at the Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar. It is known that the headquarters in Doha was among the targets.

This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Israel carried out a series of air strikes targeting the leaders of Hamas in Doha city, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/tUwMWS1Sl7 - Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 9, 2025

Israeli strike on Hamas leadership

The Israeli strikes came as a Hamas delegation gathered to discuss the United States' proposals to end hostilities.

Breaking | An Israeli air strike targets the leaders of Hamas in Doha city, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/GGQTKjaUiE - Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 9, 2025

At the time of the attack, the headquarters was occupied by:

Hamas's leader in Gaza;

the head of the movement's office abroad;

the commander of the Hamas cell in the West Bank.

According to media reports, they were all killed by Israeli strikes.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, responded to the attack, condemning it as "cowardly" and a flagrant violation of international law. He said that it was carried out "on residential buildings where several members of the Hamas political bureau lived".

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said that the US administration is not commenting on the Israeli strikes.

