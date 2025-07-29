Zelensky and Danish PM Frederiksen discuss EU accession and anti-corruption bill

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

On Tuesday, July 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. During the dialogue, he thanked Denmark for its strong support, which strengthens Ukraine's defense capabilities and helps the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

The parties discussed key issues of Ukraine's European integration, in particular, the opening of the first negotiation cluster. Zelensky stressed the importance of using the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU to adopt all necessary decisions on the path to membership in the European Union.

The President also reported that the Presidential bill has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which guarantees the independence of anti-corruption bodies. He expressed gratitude to Denmark for supporting this document and stressed the need for its adoption as soon as possible — this week.

In addition, Zelensky and Frederiksen agreed on further bilateral contacts, as well as interaction in broader international formats. The leaders agreed to continue working together to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

As a reminder, yesterday, July 28, a key meeting was held in Kyiv within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier, Zelensky met with the team working on the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war. During the conversation, they discussed the results of this painstaking work, in particular, the fact that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, 5,857 Ukrainian citizens have been returned home.