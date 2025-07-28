"[X] Ukrainians freed from captivity — Zelensky"

Meeting on exchanges. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with members of the team working on the release of Ukrainian POWs. In total, 5,857 Ukrainians have returned home from Russian captivity since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on X.

POW exchanges with the Russian Federation

According to the President, the meeting was attended by representatives of the headquarters and services involved in the exchanges, the team of the Office of the President, and people who were released from Russian captivity — defenders from various directions of the front.

Military "Taira", Denys Shmyhal, Ihor Klymenko and Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Office of the President

In particular, we are talking about the defenders of Mariupol, the Azov fighters, paramedic Taira, and the civilian who was captured in Crimea, Leniie Umerova.

Leniie Umerova. Photo: Office of the President

"I am grateful to everyone for this meeting. We honored the memory of the warriors who lost their lives in the dreadful Olenivka terrorist act," Zelensky noted.

What were they talking about?

According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting discussed the return of all Ukrainians home and the current stage of the exchanges with Russia. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 5,857 people have been returned alive from captivity, and outside of the exchanges, another 555 Ukrainians.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Denys Prokopenko and the military at the meeting. Photo: Office of the President

At the same time, as a result of exchanges within Istanbul, more than a thousand of our soldiers returned to Ukraine.

Vasyl Malyuk at the meeting. Photo: Office of the President

Zelensky expressed hope for the release of civilians still held in Russia. He thanked everyone who is doing their utmost to carry out the exchanges and the soldiers for replenishing the exchange fund.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that July 28 marks the third anniversary of the Russian terrorist attack on the Olenivka colony, where Ukrainian POWs died.

Also today, Ukraine is honoring the memory of the defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.