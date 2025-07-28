Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day July 28 — Ukraine honors victims of Russian war crimes

July 28 — Ukraine honors victims of Russian war crimes

Ua en ru
Publication time 28 July 2025 11:24
Ukraine establishes July 28 to honor those tortured or killed in Russian captivity
People holding photos of journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was killed by the Russians while she was in captivity. Photo: REUTERS/Tatyana Dzhafarova

On July 28, Ukraine will observe its first Day of Remembrance to honor the memory of its defenders, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recently adopted Resolution No. 10188 establishing this day of remembrance.

This information was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian parliament.

Advertisement

Day of Remembrance for those tortured, executed, or killed in captivity

The date was not chosen randomly in Ukraine. On the night of July 28-29, 2022, one of the most brutal war crimes committed by Russian occupiers against Ukrainian prisoners of war took place. The invaders attacked a barracks in the Volnovakha correctional colony near the village of Olenivka at that time. The Russian Federation held the defenders of Azovstal there.

Tragedy in Olenivka
The aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

At least 53 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and more than 130 were wounded as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

According to the United Nations and international human rights organizations, Russia has violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions' prohibition of torture and cruel treatment. It also violates its obligation to ensure the safety and lives of prisoners of war.

Russian strike on Olenivka, 2022
The aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. Photo: Reuters

The tragedy in Olenivka has become a symbol of Russia's many war crimes since its aggression against Ukraine began. 

Each of the following names — Illovaisk, Debaltseve, Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and Tokmak — hides evidence of the execution of prisoners, the torture of civilians, mass burials, and other crimes that shock even the most experienced international law experts.

Additionally, the occupiers are killing ordinary Ukrainians for their political views or language.

"We honor the memory of all Ukrainian military personnel, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who lost their lives in captivity while fighting for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They became victims of brutal violence during Russia's armed aggression and occupation," the statement said. 

Currently, thousands of Ukrainian defenders and civilians are being held captive by Russia. The Russian Federation does not provide them with access to lawyers or medical care, and sometimes does not even confirm that they are alive.

Read also:

Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

All need treatment — soldiers returned to Ukraine from captivity

There are more than 200 Ukrainian prison camps in Russia

Filtration camp for torturing Ukrainian POWs uncovered in Belarus

war Ukrainians Ukraine occupiers POWs
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information