Ukraine establishes July 28 to honor those tortured or killed in Russian captivity

People holding photos of journalist Viktoria Roshchina, who was killed by the Russians while she was in captivity. Photo: REUTERS/Tatyana Dzhafarova

On July 28, Ukraine will observe its first Day of Remembrance to honor the memory of its defenders, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recently adopted Resolution No. 10188 establishing this day of remembrance.

This information was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian parliament.

Day of Remembrance for those tortured, executed, or killed in captivity

The date was not chosen randomly in Ukraine. On the night of July 28-29, 2022, one of the most brutal war crimes committed by Russian occupiers against Ukrainian prisoners of war took place. The invaders attacked a barracks in the Volnovakha correctional colony near the village of Olenivka at that time. The Russian Federation held the defenders of Azovstal there.

The aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

At least 53 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and more than 130 were wounded as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

According to the United Nations and international human rights organizations, Russia has violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions' prohibition of torture and cruel treatment. It also violates its obligation to ensure the safety and lives of prisoners of war.

The aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka. Photo: Reuters

The tragedy in Olenivka has become a symbol of Russia's many war crimes since its aggression against Ukraine began.

Each of the following names — Illovaisk, Debaltseve, Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Izium, and Tokmak — hides evidence of the execution of prisoners, the torture of civilians, mass burials, and other crimes that shock even the most experienced international law experts.

Additionally, the occupiers are killing ordinary Ukrainians for their political views or language.

"We honor the memory of all Ukrainian military personnel, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who lost their lives in captivity while fighting for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They became victims of brutal violence during Russia's armed aggression and occupation," the statement said.

Currently, thousands of Ukrainian defenders and civilians are being held captive by Russia. The Russian Federation does not provide them with access to lawyers or medical care, and sometimes does not even confirm that they are alive.

