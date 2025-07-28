Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky marks Olenivka anniversary—remembers Russia's war crime

Zelensky marks Olenivka anniversary—remembers Russia's war crime

Publication time 28 July 2025 18:29
Ukraine marks Olenivka anniversary: war crime killed Azov defenders in Russian custody
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reminded Ukrainians about the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian POWs, who were being held by the invaders in the colony at that time, were killed.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

So, on the night of July 28–29, 2022, Russia committed one of its most horrific war crimes by killing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. These were Azov fighters. The President emphasized that, tragically, this is far from the only example of Russian atrocities.

Today, Ukraine marks for the first time the Day of Mourning and Remembrance for the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Resolution on the Day of Mourning and Remembrance for the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity.

And also, in December 2024, the car of the head of the Olenivka penal colony, Sergey Yevsiukov, was blown up in Donetsk.

Volodymyr Zelensky teract military POWs Olenivka war in Ukraine
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
