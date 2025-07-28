Zelensky: Ukrainian drones shoot down dozens of Shaheds in latest Russian attack

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Russian invaders carried out massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of July 28. President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the successes of unmanned air defense.

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

Repelling Russian attacks

The Head of State said that Ukraine's unmanned systems units, Army and Air Force aviation, anti-aircraft gunners, air defense forces, and mobile fire groups all worked tirelessly throughout the night.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of the Kirovohrad region. Photo: State Emergency Service

"In total, just in this one night alone, our sky defenders intercepted several hundred Russian attack drones. Our unmanned defenses delivered strong results against "Shaheds"—dozens of Russian drones were shot down. Several missiles were also intercepted overnight. Unfortunately, not all of them—there were also hits," Zelensky noted.

According to him, Ukraine is constantly strengthening its air shield. The Head of State noted that it is important to maintain a full understanding among partners of what exactly they can help with.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of the Kirovohrad region. Photo: State Emergency Service

Zelensky emphasized that the funding gap for drone production is being closed step by step. He announced new talks with partners this week. In addition, the Minister of Defense and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council are carrying out relevant instructions.

Consequences of the Russian shelling

Zelensky reported that restoration and rescue work are currently underway where necessary. In particular, it concerns the electricity supply.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

"Rescue and recovery operations are underway. In particular, addressing power supply. The necessary assistance is being provided to the wounded—at this moment, 8 people have been reported injured. I am grateful to the rescuers, utility workers, police, energy professionals, and everyone involved for their swift response. Ukrainians know how to defend themselves—and they surely will", the Head of State added.

As a reminder, on the night of July 28, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Shahed drones multiple times.

Earlier, Zelensky announced that the United States is ready to purchase Ukrainian UAVs.