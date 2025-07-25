Ukraine to export drones to US as Zelensky confirms Trump agreement

President of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine has started producing interceptor drones. He also added that the United States is ready to purchase Ukrainian UAVs.

Zelensky made this announcement during a meeting with journalists.

Advertisement

Zelensky discussed the production of interceptor drones

According to the President, Ukraine is already producing interceptor drones — several companies are working on this. The issue of arms exports is also being addressed, with negotiations currently underway with a number of partner countries.

"The positives: Four companies are already solid, and soon ten companies will have the capability. Why do I say 'will have'? Because so far they’ve only produced individual units and lack the necessary funding. Production costs vary — some are more expensive, some cheaper, with slightly different capabilities accordingly. As of now, the overall and urgent cost of this effort is $6 billion," the President explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he agreed with US President Donald Trump that the US would purchase Ukrainian drones.

"We have agreed with America, with President Trump, that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I have assigned this task to Umerov, Shmyhal, and Kamyshin. They will deal with it. It is very important to prepare this serious agreement for $10, $20, or $30 billion," Zelensky said.

He also added that an agreement has been reached with the United States — specifically with President Trump — regarding the purchase of drones from Kyiv.

Overall, the President assured that the issue of Ukrainian arms exports is gradually moving forward.

"We're making progress on this issue. In the format of production lines abroad. We'd like it to go faster, but everything takes a long time everywhere. We're discussing this with Denmark, Norway, and Germany. There is significant progress. We've reached an agreement with Denmark. We found a workable solution — for example, Denmark will host production lines for long-range drones. They will contribute additional funding — 100, 200, or even 300 million dollars," Zelensky explained.

He also mentioned that during the war, Ukraine will be supplied with long-range drones produced at facilities jointly established with the private sector on a 50-50 basis. After the war ends, partner countries will begin stockpiling these drones for the needs of their own militaries.

Read also:

Germany and Ukraine plan air defense coalition

Russia bombed Kharkiv — Zelensky shows the aftermath

Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv on July 25 — casualties reported