Main News of the day Germany and Ukraine plan air defense coalition

Germany and Ukraine plan air defense coalition

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 July 2025 21:22
Berlin and Kyiv are coordinating Patriot purchases as part of an air defense coalition
Volodymyr Zelensky and Friedrich Merz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are discussing the deployment of an "air defense coalition" for future purchases.

Makeiev made these comments in an interview with Ukrainian media on Thursday, July 24.

Ukraine and Germany

"The agreement between the president and the federal chancellor was that Germany would help purchase the Patriots. Germany took the lead in assembling these Patriots as part of the "air defense coalition". Today, however, we are talking not about two, but more," Makeiev said.

He said that the United States and its European partners have expressed their readiness and interest in purchasing Patriot systems. Oleksii Makeiev said that more than five are needed. He added that it is still too early to discuss delivery dates.

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany said that Berlin is finalizing agreements with the American company Raytheon regarding the production of the Patriot systems.

"At the last Ramstein meeting, the "coalition of the willing"or "air defense coalition" discussed how and how quickly we can purchase these systems. So we are really talking about a larger number," Ukraine's ambassador to Germany added.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
