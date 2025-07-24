Zelensky and Starmer align on fighting Russian influence and boosting reforms

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, July 24, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. During the conversation, the parties discussed a number of important issues, including sanctions against Russia.

The Head of State reported it in X.

Advertisement

Zelensky spoke with the Prime Minister of the UK — everything we know

Zelensky thanked the UK for its leadership during the last Ramstein meeting and important results in supporting Ukraine.

The President also noted the new UK sanctions against Russia aimed at limiting oil revenues.

The Ukrainian leader informed the Prime Minister of the UK about yesterday's meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul, which resulted in an agreement on the new POW exchange. During the talks, the Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that there should be a ceasefire and proposed holding the meeting at the leadership level by the end of August.

During the conversation, the leaders also discussed diplomatic work with partners in Europe and the United States of America to strengthen security.

The Head of State informed about the preparation of the bill that would strengthen the law enforcement system and guarantee the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption infrastructure.

In turn, Keir Starmer suggested involving experts who could be useful for long-term cooperation. The leaders agreed to stay in touch on this issue. They see eye to eye on the "need to defend the values of a normal life, counter any Russian influence or interference, and do everything to make our Europe stronger".

As a reminder, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently hinted that the UK may join Germany in purchasing weapons from the United States for Ukraine.

Earlier, Keir Starmer announced his intention to put the country's Armed Forces on "combat alert".