5 Patriot systems to arrive in Ukraine soon — Pistorius

On Monday, July 21, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany and the United States would transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. According to Pistorius, this will happen in the near future.

New Patriot Systems for Ukraine

Pistorius said that the five new systems should arrive on the battlefield in Ukraine "as soon as possible". Thus, in the coming days, the allies will discuss the delivery details.

"I agreed with Pete Hegseth during my trip to Washington, DC, last week that Germany will contribute to providing the five urgently-needed Patriot systems as quickly as possible," Boris Pistorius said at the start of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format.

The German Defense Minister noted that the agreement will be implemented based on mutual trust between the partners.

Additionally, Germany is preparing to supply Ukraine with more ammunition, which is crucial for bolstering air defense.

