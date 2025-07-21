Zelensky to ambassadors: focus on drones, sanctions and EU/NATO integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with the heads of embassies. At the meeting, the Ukrainian leader outlined the key priorities for diplomacy.

The President announced it on Facebook.

Meeting the heads of embassies

"I met with the heads of Ukrainian embassies and outlined key priorities for our diplomacy," Zelensky noted.

According to him, weapons are the top priority. Currently, various types of drones are key. He emphasized that embassies must do their utmost to seek additional funding for this area.

Other issues include Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, and specific responsibility for the war.

The Ukrainian leader named integration with the EU and NATO, the implementation of bilateral security agreements, and special attention to special formats of cooperation with partners as the third priority.

In addition, it is important to increase the momentum in negotiations to end the war. In particular, this concerns the return of prisoners and children who were abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a meeting between leaders.

Zelensky also emphasized the need to maintain contact between all our people and Ukraine, providing everything necessary for our people abroad.

