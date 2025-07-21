Ukraine to finalize contracts for drone interceptors this week — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from video

On Monday, July 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke about the tasks of the Ministry of Defence under the leadership of Denys Shmyhal. According to him, the first decisions will be made this week.

The Ukrainian leader said it during the official presentation of Denys Shmyhal in his new position.

The tasks of the Ministry of Defence

"Another massive strike, calculated to overload our Air Defence System and attempt to bypass our soldiers' ability to shoot down drones and missiles," Zelensky said.

He noted that on the eve of the attack, Russian propaganda spread the video showing the production of Shahed drones' bodies in Russia, trying to intimidate our people.

According to the President, it outlines one of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defence and all institutions involved in defence.

"The country needs a response to the attacks that is commensurate with the threat, and all available interceptor drones that are effective must be contracted this week," Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian leader clarified that some of the deals had already been concluded, while others still needed work. In his opinion, the priorities now should include the appropriate training of drone operators and support for the entire infrastructure: from production to the use of interceptors.

As a reminder, Zelensky met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Office team to finalize the process of appointment new ambassadors.

Earlier, Zelensky reacted to the massive attack by Russia on Ukraine on July 21, 2025, calling it the "attacks on humanity".