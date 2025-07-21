Zelensky reacts to Russian strikes calling them attacks on humanity and reporting casualties across Ukraine

Rescue worker at the site of the aftermath of the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. Photo: State Emergency Service

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on July 21, 2025. In particular, the leader reported on the aftermath of enemy shelling in several regions.

The Head of State wrote about it in X.

Fire caused by Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Zelensky's reaction to the Russian attack on July 21

The President reported that rescue and emergency operations are currently underway in Ukrainian cities and communities following Russian shelling. According to him, there is damage in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Sumy regions. At the same time, strike drones were shot down in the Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kherson regions.

"Russian strikes are always an assault on humanity — in Kyiv, a kindergarten caught fire, along with residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Ordinary apartment buildings were damaged in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and the region.

15 people have been injured, the youngest is a 12-year-old boy. Everyone is receiving assistance. Two people were killed in the attack," the Head of State informed.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched more than 420 drones and more than 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, during the night.

The President noted that the waves of attacks lasted all night and continued until morning. In the morning, there were more "Shahed" attacks on the Kharkiv region.

"During the shelling, mobile fire groups, army aviation, electronic warfare units, Air Force warriors, and interceptor drones were in action. Many targets were shot down — but unfortunately, not all. That is why we must continue scaling up our interceptor capabilities. This is the kind of solution that can protect us from massive attacks," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, the State Emergency Service reported on the aftermath of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv.