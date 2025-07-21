Ukraine–France talks: Zelensky meets FM Barrot on defense and drone production

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot. They discussed, among other things, defence assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky announced it on X.

The meeting between Zelensky and Barrot

According to Zelensky, the talks focused on defense assistance, particularly the need for Air Defense Systems, training Ukrainian soldiers, and the results of the Ramstein meetings.

"We are ready to expand joint defense production," the President noted.

The Ukrainian leader said that French companies have decided to manufacture drones in Ukraine. The meeting also discussed sanctions against Russia and negotiations on EU accession.

"I thank France, President Macron, and Mr. Barrot personally for the support we have felt since the first days of the full-scale war. Thank you for your solidarity with our people!" Zelensky added.

