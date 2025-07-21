Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky meets French FM to discuss defense and drones

Zelensky meets French FM to discuss defense and drones

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 July 2025 17:44
Ukraine–France talks: Zelensky meets FM Barrot on defense and drone production
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot. Photo: Office of the President

On Monday, July 21, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot. They discussed, among other things, defence assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky announced it on X.

Advertisement

The meeting between Zelensky and Barrot

According to Zelensky, the talks focused on defense assistance, particularly the need for Air Defense Systems, training Ukrainian soldiers, and the results of the Ramstein meetings.

"We are ready to expand joint defense production," the President noted.

The Ukrainian leader said that French companies have decided to manufacture drones in Ukraine. The meeting also discussed sanctions against Russia and negotiations on EU accession.

"I thank France, President Macron, and Mr. Barrot personally for the support we have felt since the first days of the full-scale war. Thank you for your solidarity with our people!" Zelensky added.

As a reminder, we wrote that Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the tasks he had set for the new Minister of Defence, Denys Shmyhal.

Volodymyr Zelensky France UAVs war in Ukraine production Jean-Noël Barrot
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska

