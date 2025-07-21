Ukraine defense audit: Zelensky demands review of weapon deals and joint projects

Volodymyr Zelensky and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has instructed the new Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, and the new Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umerov, to conduct an audit of all defense agreements with partners within ten days. All agreements on weapons supplies, joint production, and investments must be analyzed.

Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during the presentation of the new Minister of Defence on July 21.

Zelensky's tasks for Shmyhal and Umerov

"In 10 days, I expect reports on the audit of agreements and specific deadlines for the implementation of substantive agreements. It applies to everything: the Danish model, capability coalitions, bilateral agreements, and, in particular, agreements on the construction of weapons factories on the territory of partners, as well as other joint projects," Zelensky stated.

He stated that clear timing for implementation was needed and called on Shmyhal and Umerov, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to intensify cooperation with partners such as Ramstein. The President also announced that the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group had taken place online today, July 21.

"We must continue to prepare all meetings in such a way that each one yields tangible results. Every defense manager knows what our shortcomings are, what the strengths of our production facilities are, and what the priorities are for our partners," the Head of State added.

