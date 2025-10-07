Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump says he’s made a decision on Tomahawks for Ukraine

Trump says he’s made a decision on Tomahawks for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 October 2025 08:36
Trump has made a decision on whether to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he has made a decision regarding the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he stated that he wants to learn how the weapons will be used.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing a White House broadcast.

Advertisement

What Trump said about Tomahawks for Ukraine

While speaking with reporters at the White House, Donald Trump was asked whether a decision had been made regarding Tomahawk missiles — specifically, about sending them to Ukraine or selling them to NATO for potential resale to Kyiv. The U.S. president responded that the decision had effectively been made.

"I think I want to find out what they're doing with them. Yes, you know, where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question," Trump said, without specifying whether the transfer would take place directly or through NATO.

He also added that he first wants to understand how the missiles will be used.

"I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to see escalation," he explained.

The U.S. leader once again stated that the war would never have happened if he had been president.

Read more:

15 drones spotted over Belgian military base near Germany

SBU strikes Russian oil refinery deep inside Russia — details

Russia uses weapons with foreign components in Ukraine — Zelensky

USA weapons Donald Trump military aid missiles war in Ukraine
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information