Trump has made a decision on whether to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he has made a decision regarding the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he stated that he wants to learn how the weapons will be used.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing a White House broadcast.

What Trump said about Tomahawks for Ukraine

While speaking with reporters at the White House, Donald Trump was asked whether a decision had been made regarding Tomahawk missiles — specifically, about sending them to Ukraine or selling them to NATO for potential resale to Kyiv. The U.S. president responded that the decision had effectively been made.

"I think I want to find out what they're doing with them. Yes, you know, where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question," Trump said, without specifying whether the transfer would take place directly or through NATO.

He also added that he first wants to understand how the missiles will be used.

"I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to see escalation," he explained.

The U.S. leader once again stated that the war would never have happened if he had been president.

