Main News of the day 15 drones spotted over Belgian military base near Germany

15 drones spotted over Belgian military base near Germany

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 October 2025 13:43
15 drones over Belgian army base cross into Germany — investigation launched
Drone in the sky. Photo: dpa

Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, October 3, fifteen unidentified drones were seen flying over the Belgian military base in Elsenborn. The Belgian army has launched an investigation.

The story was reported by Vrtnws.

Advertisement

Drones crossed from Belgium into Germany

The Elsenborn base, located just a few kilometers from the German border and covering an area of 28 square kilometers, is a military training ground used for live-fire exercises.

At the time of the incident, the base was testing a drone detection system — which registered the unidentified aircraft.

It is believed that the drones crossed from Belgium into Germany, where local police also spotted them. The origin of the drones and who controlled them remain unclear. Belgian forces are investigating the incident.

Read also: 

Zelensky discussed air defense with European leaders

Ukrainian defense delegation visits US to discuss drone deal

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
