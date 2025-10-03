Munich Airport shut down after drones spotted in German airspace

Munich International Airport in Germany. Photo: Reuters

Late on October 2, unidentified drones were spotted in German airspace. As a result, Munich Airport suspended flights for several hours, disrupting thousands of passengers.

The story was reported on the Munich Airport website.

Flight disruptions and passenger impact

The drone incident caused the cancellation of 17 departures from Munich, affecting nearly 3,000 travelers. Inside the terminals, authorities set up folding beds and provided food and drinks for stranded passengers.

Additionally, 15 incoming flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt. Operations resumed after German air traffic control (DFS) confirmed the airspace was safe again.

