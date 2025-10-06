Shelling of Ukraine — Russia uses weapons with components from multiple countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS

Russian forces regularly shell Ukraine using weapons containing thousands of foreign-made components, and our country is preparing new sanctions against those who assist Russia and its war.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on October 6.

Russia uses foreign components in its weapons

Zelenskyy explained that in the fourth year of the full-scale war, Russia continues to receive components for weapon manufacturing. According to him, during the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 munitions containing 102,785 foreign-made components.

Specifically, these are components from companies in the USA, China and Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands. The president emphasized that the deployed attack drones contained approximately 100,688 foreign-made parts, the "1,500 were in Iskanders, 192 in Kinzhal missiles, and 405 in Kalibrs."

"In particular, companies in the United States manufacture converters for Kh-101 missiles and Shahed/Geran-type drones, sensors for those UAVs and for Kinzhal missiles, analog-to-digital converters for drones and missiles, and microelectronics for missiles. At least 50 different microelectronic components in each Shahed are produced in China and Taiwan," the head of state provided as an example.

He also explained that microcontrollers for UAVs are produced in Switzerland, and microcomputers for drone flight control are made in the United Kingdom. At the same time, optoisolators for cruise missiles are manufactured in Japan, and switching connectors in Germany. Additionally, Russia uses processors produced in the Netherlands, as well as servomotors and bearings manufactured in the Republic of Korea.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who assist Russia. Furthermore, proposals have been submitted to limit supply schemes. According to the Ukrainian leader, partners have the relevant data for each company and each product, and they know exactly how and what needs to be addressed.

"This week, the G7 sanctions coordinators will meet, and we expect a systemic decision to ensure that the sanctions are truly effective. It is crucial to shut down every scheme that circumvents sanctions, because Russia uses each one to keep killing. The world has the power to stop this," the president emphasized.

