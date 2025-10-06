In Chernihiv region, a Russian strike damaged an energy facility

Repair works. Photo: DTEK

On the night of October 6, Russian forces carried out another strike on the Ichnia district in Chernihiv region, damaging an energy infrastructure facility. Power outage schedules have been implemented across the region.

This information was reported by "Chernihivoblenergo."

Hourly power outages in Chernihiv region

The company noted that energy workers have already begun restoration efforts, but their progress depends on the current security situation. While the threat of new attacks persists, repair crews will operate cautiously to avoid putting themselves at risk.

"Energy workers have already started restoration, but it will be carried out with full consideration of the security situation. We ask for patience — we are doing everything possible to restore electricity as quickly as possible," the energy company stated.

Specialists also urged residents to follow safety rules and maintain information silence. In particular, during air raid alerts, people should avoid approaching energy facilities, as they are strategic targets for Russian forces and can be dangerous. Residents are asked not to ignore alarm signals and to immediately proceed to shelters.

Power outage schedules remain in effect throughout Chernihiv region.

