Russia may hit Ukraine's energy and water infrastructure this winter

This winter, the Russian army may resume attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The enemy aims to force citizens to leave their homes.

It was announced by the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's intelligence unit, Denys Yaroslavsky, on Ranok.LIVE.

The Russian Federation is preparing strikes on the energy sector

With the onset of cold weather, new enemy attacks on the country's critical infrastructure are possible, intelligence suggests. Therefore, citizens and authorities are urged to be prepared for such actions by the invaders.

"They will attack the energy sector again. When the cold weather starts again, they will attack the energy sector, the water supply system. I don't want to scare anyone, but the enemy is acting like a terrorist. He understands that the city can only be strategically devastated if the energy sector is destroyed. The government must also be ready for it," Yaroslavsky said.

