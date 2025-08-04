Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia targets civilians — Zelensky urges global action

Russia targets civilians — Zelensky urges global action

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 August 2025 11:00
Russia targets civilians — Zelensky urges global action
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown the world how Russian invaders are carrying out targeted attacks on Ukrainian civilians. The country's leader once again called on the world to take decisive action.

The Head of State published the corresponding address in his X on August 4.

Zelensky showed the world how the Russian Federation attacks civilians

The footage shared by the President shows Russian invaders striking civilians, medics, and rescue workers on the contact line.

"Russia is hunting civilians all along the entire front line. The killing of people. The killing of children. Deliberate FPV drone strikes on first responders and medics arriving to help after attacks — all of this is typical for every city or community within reach of Russian drones. The Russian army simply kills everything that is alive," Zelensky stated.

The President of Ukraine called on world leaders to take joint measures to stop terror from the aggressor country.

"The world has enough power to stop this and protect people. We count on strong decisions from the United States, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and Moscow's banking sector. Ukraine looks forward to the implementation of every agreement on strengthening defense that has been reached with its partners. Every day of delay results in the loss of our people," Zelensky emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky war shelling war in Ukraine civilians
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
