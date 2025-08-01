Zelensky offers to meet Putin directly if Russia is ready to end the war

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has responded to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's latest statements. He has once again suggested the meeting.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on X on Friday, August 1.

Zelensky's reaction to Putin's statements

"We see and support President Trump's efforts to end Russia's war, to stop the killing, and to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We are grateful to everyone around the world who supports peace efforts and helps us protect lives," Zelensky noted.

He emphasized that he had heard statements from Russia. According to him, if this is a signal of Moscow's serious readiness to end the wars and establish a lasting peace, and not an attempt to gain time, then Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine, like the whole world, understands who makes decisions in Russia and who should end the war.

"Ukraine calls for moving beyond the exchange of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders. The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed is Russia's readiness," the Head of State added.

