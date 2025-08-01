Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin names his conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Putin names his conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 August 2025 15:35
Putin reveals his terms to end the Ukraine war: same demands from 2024
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated he is ready to end the war in Ukraine on the terms announced in June last year. In particular, it is about the withdrawal of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Russian dictator announced it on Friday, August 1.

Advertisement

Putin's conditions for ending the war

"Russia's conditions on the Ukrainian issue, announced in the summer of 2024, remain unchanged", Putin stated.

In particular, Russia emphasized at the time that Ukraine should not join NATO, and should have a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.

The dictator of the terrorist country noted that if "Kyiv does not want to talk to Moscow yet, then the Russian Federation will wait."

According to him, Russia formulated its goals for resolving the war a year ago.

"We need to discuss the steps necessary to establish a long-term — without any temporary restrictions — peace in Ukraine," Putin added.

Read also:

Trump sets 10-day deadline for Russia to stop war

war vladimir putin Ukraine occupiers russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information