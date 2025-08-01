Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated he is ready to end the war in Ukraine on the terms announced in June last year. In particular, it is about the withdrawal of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Russian dictator announced it on Friday, August 1.

Putin's conditions for ending the war

"Russia's conditions on the Ukrainian issue, announced in the summer of 2024, remain unchanged", Putin stated.

In particular, Russia emphasized at the time that Ukraine should not join NATO, and should have a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.

The dictator of the terrorist country noted that if "Kyiv does not want to talk to Moscow yet, then the Russian Federation will wait."

According to him, Russia formulated its goals for resolving the war a year ago.

"We need to discuss the steps necessary to establish a long-term — without any temporary restrictions — peace in Ukraine," Putin added.

