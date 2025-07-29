Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump sets 10-day deadline for Russia to stop war

Trump sets 10-day deadline for Russia to stop war

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 22:21
Donald Trump issues 10-day ultimatum to Russia to end war starting July 29
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ultimatum for Russia to end the war. After it expires, the United States will impose harsh sanctions on the aggressor country.

On July 29, aboard the presidential plane Air Force One, Trump made this statement himself.

The 10-day ultimatum has begun

Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin 10 days to take steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine. The ultimatum took effect on Tuesday, July 29.

"You want a big scoop? 10 days from today...And then, you know, we're going to put on tariffs and stuff and I don't know if it's going to affect Russia because he wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on. It may or may not affect them, but it could," Trump said.

USA sanctions vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
