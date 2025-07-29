Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Graham supports Trump's deadline shift — warns Putin and backers

Graham supports Trump's deadline shift — warns Putin and backers

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 July 2025 08:26
Lindsey Graham: Putin miscalculated Trump — China and India must face consequences
Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of the tough bill on sanctions against Russia and the countries that support it, reacted positively to the statement of the President of the United States, Trump, who shortened the deadline for concluding a peace deal for Russia to 10-12 days. Graham stated that Putin underestimated Trump.

The senator wrote about it on the social network X.

What is Graham's message to Russia?

Graham supports Trump's deadline shift — warns Putin and backers — photo 1
Lindsey Graham's message. Photo: Screenshot

Lindsey Graham noted that he fully understands President Donald Trump's frustration with Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine, which indicates a lack of real desire to sit down at the negotiating table.

"Putin has seriously miscalculated President Trump. I hope countries like China, India and Brazil — who prop up Putin's war machine —are about to pay a long overdue price," Graham wrote.

He added that Congress is ready, with overwhelming bipartisan support, to assist President Trump in his efforts to engage the parties in peace talks.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced new deadlines for Russia to achieve a ceasefire. The American leader does not see any progress from the Russian side in the desire to end the war.

It was also reported that Ukraine and the United States discussed defense cooperation and joint production of drones.

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump Congress war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
