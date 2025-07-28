Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump sets bold timeline to end Russia-Ukraine war

Trump sets bold timeline to end Russia-Ukraine war

Publication time 28 July 2025 22:22
Trump sets new deadline to end Russia-Ukraine war
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced the new deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire. The American leader sees no progress from the Russian side in its efforts to end the war.

The President of the United States stated it on July 28 during the Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer.

Advertisement

Trump shortened the term of the ultimatum for Putin

The American President expressed his "disappointment" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and stated he saw no steps on his part to end the war.

That is why Trump decided to reduce the "50-day ultimatum" to 10 days.

"I'm going to set a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days starting today. There's no point in waiting 50 days. I'd like to be generous, but I just can't seem to see any progress," the leader of the United States stated.

As a reminder, in mid-July, the American President gave the Russian dictator a deadline of 50 days to conclude a peace deal between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. In case of non-fulfillment of the conditions, the United States promised to impose "devastating" sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine and the United States also discussed defense cooperation and joint production of drones.

