Ukraine war: Trump to revise 50-day ultimatum for Putin after renewed attacks

On Monday, July 28, President Donald Trump issued a new statement on the war in Ukraine. He wants to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement.

Ending the war in Ukraine

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever...So we’re going to have to look, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen," Trump said.

He said that he is "very disappointed" with Putin and therefore plans to shorten the 50-day ultimatum he gave the Kremlin leader to agree to a truce with Ukraine because "he already knows the answer".

In mid-July, the US president gave the Russian dictator 50 days to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine or face "devastating" sanctions.

