Ukrainian defense forces have liberated the village of Kindrativka in Sumy region. It is now official.

This was announced on Sunday, July 27, in a comment to Suspilne by a spokesperson for the Kursk military unit.

Deoccupation of Kindrativka

"Military units and subdivisions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the Kursk military unit, along with assets under the command of the senior officer, have liberated the settlement of Kindrativka in Sumy region. Stabilization measures are currently underway," said the spokesperson for the Kursk unit.

It is worth noting that unofficial information about the liberation of Kindrativka emerged as early as July 25. At that time, the analytical project DeepState reported that the settlement had been recaptured by soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion.

"According to our sources, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion has completed the clearing and securing of Kindrativka. This is the second village liberated by the unit in the Sumy region. During the liberation of both settlements, the enemy suffered heavy losses," the report said.

