Kyiv and Washington to launch joint drone production

Kyiv and Washington to launch joint drone production

Publication time 28 July 2025 20:17
Ukraine, US to team up on drone production
Julie Davis and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine and the United States of America continue to maintain a dialogue in the defense sector. In particular, the parties discussed the joint production of drones.

It was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on Telegram on Monday, July 28

Cooperation between Ukraine and the United States

Shmyhal said that today there was a meeting in Kyiv with:

  • Chargé d'Affaires ai in Ukraine Julie Davis;
  • Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Brigadier General Brad Nicholson;
  • Commander of SAG-U and NSATU Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.
Meeting between the United States and Ukraine
Meeting of representatives of the United States and Ukraine. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The Minister of Defense thanked the States, leader Donald Trump, and Congress for their support. In particular, for announcing the transfer of Patriot and long-range weapons. According to Shmyhal, this is important for protecting people from Russian shelling.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of agreements in the field of defense assistance and discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, in particular in the direction of joint production of drones.

Julie Davis
Julie Davis. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

"We are preparing new important projects. We summed up the results of the meeting in the "Ramstein" format. We expressed gratitude for the participation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It is important to hold the next meeting in person in the near future," Shmyhal noted.

Denys Shmyhal
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

According to him, achieving lasting peace through force remains the goal. He is convinced that it will be achieved under the leadership of the United States.

As a reminder, on July 25, Zelensky announced a technological bet on drones. He reported on the approved plan.

Earlier, the Head of State reported on the production of interceptor drones in Ukraine. The United States is already ready to buy them.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
