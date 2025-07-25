Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky orders creation of Ukraine's drone tech bet

Zelensky orders creation of Ukraine's drone tech bet

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 July 2025 22:08
Zelensky announced a technological bet on drones — evening address
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the preparation of the technological bet for drones. According to him, there is an approved plan to reach the number of 500–1,000 interceptors per day.

Advertisement

The Head of State said it in his evening address on Friday, July 25.

Technological bet

The Minister of Defense reported to Zelensky on the receipt of assistance from partners. The Head of State noted that a reliable movement of weapons for the Ukrainian military is being ensured.

"I instructed to prepare a technological base, and specifically for drones. There is an approved plan — to reach the number of 500-1000 interceptors per day, it is very difficult. Per day within a certain period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our officials involved," the Ukrainian leader said.

Meeting of the Staff

Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff today. According to him, there were intelligence reports on the challenges and intentions of Russia. It was discussed in detail what threats need to be responded to.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the operational situation.

"All operational areas. Pokrovsk, first of all, deserves the most attention. Sumy region — we continue to operate in the border area. I also want to thank all our units that operate on Russian territory," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, Zelensky announced that Ukraine has started producing interceptor drones and added that the United States is ready to purchase Ukrainian UAVs.

Earlier, it became known that Germany and Ukraine plan an air defense coalition.

Volodymyr Zelensky war Ukraine Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief UAVs
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information