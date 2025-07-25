Zelensky announced a technological bet on drones — evening address

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the preparation of the technological bet for drones. According to him, there is an approved plan to reach the number of 500–1,000 interceptors per day.

The Head of State said it in his evening address on Friday, July 25.

Technological bet

The Minister of Defense reported to Zelensky on the receipt of assistance from partners. The Head of State noted that a reliable movement of weapons for the Ukrainian military is being ensured.

"I instructed to prepare a technological base, and specifically for drones. There is an approved plan — to reach the number of 500-1000 interceptors per day, it is very difficult. Per day within a certain period, and this is the personal responsibility of all our officials involved," the Ukrainian leader said.

Meeting of the Staff

Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff today. According to him, there were intelligence reports on the challenges and intentions of Russia. It was discussed in detail what threats need to be responded to.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the operational situation.

"All operational areas. Pokrovsk, first of all, deserves the most attention. Sumy region — we continue to operate in the border area. I also want to thank all our units that operate on Russian territory," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, Zelensky announced that Ukraine has started producing interceptor drones and added that the United States is ready to purchase Ukrainian UAVs.

Earlier, it became known that Germany and Ukraine plan an air defense coalition.