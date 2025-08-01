Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky to Starmer — Russia fears our unity and sanctions

Zelensky to Starmer — Russia fears our unity and sanctions

Publication time 1 August 2025 16:56
Zelensky, Starmer talk Russia sanctions and drone plans
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, on Friday, August 1. In particular, they discussed sanctions against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

Russian shelling of Kyiv

Starmer expressed condolences for the deaths of people as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 31. 

"It was an absolutely vile and brutal missile and drone strike that took the lives of 31 people, including 5 children," Zelensky noted.

The parties discussed how to stop the killings, give more protection to Ukrainians, and force Russia to end the war.

Drone production

Zelensky and Starmer also spoke about the need to increase the production of drones, especially interceptors.

The Ukrainian leader said that there was a specific financial need, and the parties agreed to find a solution.

Sanctions against Russia

"We also talked about sanctions. Russia genuinely fears them, no matter how hard it pretends that it couldn’t care less. Sanctions are undoubtedly working — and there will be more. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures," the Head of State emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader and the Prime Minister of the UK discussed interaction with American partners. In particular, they discussed coordination of steps with the leader of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as possible formats for peace talks at the leadership level.

"We are also preparing for active diplomatic engagement with our partners in Europe and the United States. We aligned our positions ahead of upcoming international events," Zelensky added.

Read also:

Zelensky reacts to Kremlin's message — here's what he proposed

Zelensky calls for action after deadly attack on Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky Great Britain war shelling Keir Starmer
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
