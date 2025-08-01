Zelensky urges harsher sanctions on Russia after deadly strike on Kyiv

Zelensky calls for action after deadly attack on Kyiv
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has reported an increase in Russian attacks on civilians. The Ukrainian leader called on Western partners to increase pressure on Russia after the massive attack on Kyiv.
The Head of State stated it on August 1 in X.
Zelensky spoke about the Russian attacks
The President heard a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on the consequences of the Russian strikes on the capital. On the morning of August 1, the search and rescue operation was completed — the death toll from the strike on Kyiv rose to 31 people, including five children.
Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the emergency services for helping the injured. The President also addressed the leaders of partner countries.
"Once again, this vile strike by Russia demonstrates the need for increased pressure on Moscow and additional sanctions. No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, sanctions do work — and they must be strengthened. They must target everything that enables such attacks to continue. It is also crucial that the world does not remain silent about them. I thank everyone who has supported our people. We value the fact that President Trump, European leaders, and other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," Zelensky emphasized after the attack.
As the President reported, in July alone, the Russian army used over 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "Shaheds", and almost 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 were ballistic, in Ukraine.
"This can only be stopped through joint efforts — by America, Europe, and other global actors. Every engagement matters. Every day matters. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine," the President emphasized.
