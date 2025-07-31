Attack on Kyiv — Zelensky heard Klymenko's report

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday, July 31, received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko. The report was about today's shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it in X.

Shelling of Kyiv on July 31

According to the president, all services are involved in rescuing as many people as possible. They are searching for victims under the rubble, and some have also been rescued.

Seven people are currently known to have died, including a child. At the same time, dozens of residents of the city in different districts were injured by enemy shelling.

"So far, 80 people have received necessary assistance; 64 have been wounded in the attack, and 50 are currently hospitalized. Among the injured are 9 children," Zelensky clarified.

In addition, many houses and civilian objects were damaged, in particular, one of the mosques in Kyiv.

The President emphasized that the attack was very vile and specially calculated to overload the Air Defense System. Tonight, Kyiv became the main target for Russian "Shaheds", other drones, and missiles.

At the same time, hits were recorded in other cities, and rescue operations are underway on the ground.

"I am grateful to everyone who is working to save lives and provide assistance," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, Zelensky showed the video of the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on the building in Kyiv.

