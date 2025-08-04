Russia upgrading Shahed drones: warheads may double in size

Shahed shot down. Photo: National Police

The Russian army has begun modifying the strike drones it launches over Ukraine. The new "Shaheds" will contain almost twice as much warhead.

It was announced by the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's intelligence unit, Denys Yaroslavsky, on Ranok.LIVE.

The Russian Federation is increasing the combat unit of attack UAVs

The Russian army is already working to strengthen the combat unit of drones and make them not only faster, but also more effective. Soon, according to intelligence, the "Shaheds" will have a reinforced combat unit with more explosives.

"Now the "Shaheds" use a 50-55 kg warhead, but we understand from intelligence that they are trying to increase it to 80-90 kg. It is already a problem. If such a "Shahed" gets into a nine-story building, it will destroy everything up to the fifth floor," Yaroslavsky said.

